We are in the season of emerging designers. Born in Britain and raised in Ghana, designer Reece Yeboah started out designing streetwear but wanted to elevate into the luxury space. He was tapped by the contemporary retail brand COS to design a collection that fuses together street-luxe wear with contemporary tailoring. Yeboah believed that COS not only shares the same values in his design processe but also in its mission of sustainability.

"By merging the two brands, we bring our communities together and gain more awareness within each of our audiences," said Yeboah. "This collection focuses on the individual which is something we both aim for—it feels authentic. Together we also created a collection that feels inclusive, people can wear what feels right for them, expressing themselves without following trends."

Inspired by metamorphosis, the collection includes butterfly prints throughout. Featured items are the blazers that have peak lapels and flap pockets. The pinstriped trousers were modernized with yellow and white stripes. The collection also includes chic puffer jackets, wool structured jackets, knitted hoodies, varsity jackets and hats.

Prices range up to $450, and can be purchased at select Cos stores and at cos.com

COS Signature Varsity Jacket Price: $450 Shop at COS

COS Yeboah Chunky Hoodie Price: $175 Shop at COS