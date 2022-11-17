To celebrate Kwanzaa, the city of Detroit is building the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara, reports CBS News. A Kinare is a candleholder for seven candles, which represent the 7 principles of Kwanzaa.

According to city officials, it will be the world's largest Kinara reaching 30 feet in height. The structure will be housed in the SW Garden of Campus Martius and will feature “seven red, black and green candles topped by solar-powered light fixtures to resemble flames.”

The Kinara will be completed through a partnership with City Councilman Scott Benson, Alkebu-Ian Village and the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

"Kwanzaa is about celebrating and reflecting on unity, community, collective work and other principles," Benson said in a statement. "These principles bind us together and help us build a better tomorrow. Kwanzaa is a celebration that benefits us all. That is why I want Detroit to recognize Kwanzaa, reminding us that none of us can stand alone. We need one another."

“Detroit is a city that embraces its rich diversity. We are thrilled that this year we will have on display the world's largest Kinara, which will join the world's largest Menorah and our state's largest Christmas tree, as people of all backgrounds come downtown to celebrate their faith and culture this holiday season," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "Displaying this 30-foot Kinara at Campus Martius is a perfect way to demonstrate our city's pride in African-American culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa."

First celebrated in 1966, Kwanzaa was created by Dr.Maulana Karenga based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West and Southeast Africa. The name Kwanzaa is derived from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, meaning "first fruits." The holiday promotes African traditions and Nguzo Saba, the "seven principles of African Heritage" that Karenga described as "a communitarian African philosophy."

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara will be officially unveiled to the public in a small ceremony at 5 p.m. on December 26, 2022.

