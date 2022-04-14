Black Maternal Health Week: These Tasty Shakes Can Reduce The Risk of Gestational Diabetes

Muniq, a Black-owned consumer health and food-tech brand, is transforming health through the gut biome. The brand’s patented variety of shakes, bars, and powders effectively feed your gut with resistant starch, a powerful prebiotic fiber, to promote a healthy microbiome and can improve the body’s natural ability to manage blood sugar and reboot your metabolism to aid in weight loss. For pregnant women, access to the fiber can be a powerful agent in preventing gestational diabetes.

According to the CDC, “Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is the most common complication of pregnancy and is associated with an increased risk for type 2 diabetes. Non-Hispanic, Black women had 63% higher risk for diabetes compared with non-Hispanic white women. Overall, BIPOC, minority populations are at a higher risk than non-Hispanic white populations of developing type 2 diabetes after GDM.” Not addressing GDM, can result in “a significant and lifelong health challenge for both mother and infant, including an increased risk for type 2 diabetes (1–3).”

The brand’s Chief Medical and Science Officer, Chris Damman, M.D. explains “The proprietary fiber blend used in all Muniq products contains resistant starch and oat beta glucan, which have been shown in hundreds of trials to control blood sugars and improve the consistency of bowel movements. As a complement to a healthy diet, incorporating these prebiotic fibers into your diet may help with the blood sugar elevations and constipation that are sometimes encountered during pregnancy and can be associated with complications.”

CEO Marc Washington reveals, “I created Muniq in honor of my late sister, Monica, who suffered from diabetes and other chronic health issues.” He explains, “Inspired by her memory, I set out to create better nutrition solutions that she would have loved, created with a deep scientific foundation based on the power of the gut microbiome. And personally, as a Black founder, I am passionate about Muniq being part of the solution to help address the vast health disparities affecting Black and Brown communities.”

Washington says, “just one shake a day can reboot your metabolism.” Research shows, within two to three months of substituting these shakes in for regular meals, you’ll start to shed stubborn pounds and notice that any chronic digestive issues start to resolve. Keep reading to shop their tasty variety of flavors that can steady glucose levels and cause a reduction in fasting blood sugar within a few weeks.

