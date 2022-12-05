In honor of Disney's memorable film Enchanted's 15th anniversary and release of its follow up film Disenchanted, Disney+ and the cast—including Maya Rudolph and Yvette Nicole Brown—crowned seven young ladies with the title of "NextGen Sheroes."

According to a statement, each recipient was recognized for the work they do daily to "inspire, impact and lead the next generations valiantly." Each shero received "crowns to represent their nobility and leadership, matching fluffy slippers to remind them that they will never walk this path alone, a necklace from mother to daughter embracing the impact of their bonds and how it has influenced each [of them] to be the young ladies they are today."

Here are the young ladies who have been highlighted as Disney's NextGen Sheroes:

Kheris Rogers, author and founder of Flexin' In My Complexion

Image: courtesy of alliedMulticultural

Flexin' In My Complexion is a clothing brand founded by Kheris Rogers to empower young melanated girls to find power in their identity and in their skin. The young entrepreneur includes inspirational phrases and quotes throughout each of the pieces and is dedicated to encouraging other young people to follow their own passions.

Celai West, anti-bullying advocate and model

Image: courtesy of alliedMulticultural.

Celai West has utilized her platform to speak out against hair discrimination and walks the walk as a model often sporting her gorgeous natural hair. At the age of 10, she was the youngest professional runway model to walk at an all-adult lineup in New York Fashion Week. Now, at 14 years old, Celai is the author of The Model Blueprint which speaks to capitalizing on one's own purpose for good.

Gabby Goodwin, social entrepreneur and founder of Gabby Bows

Image: courtesy of alliedMulticultural

Gabby Goodwin founded Gabby Bows at age 7 to aid in the stress of wash day routines. Her brand specializes in plant-based products along with educational haircare resources and accessories catering to Black hair. Now at 16, she has no plans of stopping and continues to elevate her commitment to educating our community on the beauty of their textured hair.

Alyssia Duda, actress and advocate for Black Ballerinas

Image: courtesy of alliedMulticultural.

Ballet has been an integral part of Alyssia Duda's life since she was three years old. This love of the art form led her to launch Alyssia's Dream, a non-profit organization that provide ballet scholarships for young girls of color. Additionally, she is an actress whose talents have been seen on Empire and The Chi.

Khloe Thompson, founder of nonprofit Khloe Kares

Image: courtesy of alliedMulticultural.

Khloe Thompson is a multi-hyphenate whose gifts include being an author, philanthropist, fashion designer, public speaker and actress. Through her nonprofit Khloe Kares, she actively does outreach to those who are homeless and influences youth to become socially active.

Taylor Richardson, social entrepreneur and Black Girl in STEM

Image: courtesy of alliedMulticultural

Taylor Richardson is a shining star with future dreams of becoming a physician, scientist and astronaut. Today, she is a social entrepreneur who has raised over $250,000 to help young girls interested in the field of STEM. She is a part of Spelman College's class of 2026 and is a public speaker attracting wide acclaim.

Bailee Knight, founder of Bailee’s Nail Box

Image: courtesy of alliedMulticultural.

After starting a nail stand and giving $5 manicures at age 6, Bailee Knight's love of nail care blossomed. The beginning of the innovative Bailee's Nail Box was an opportunity for her to spread joy to others who loved doing nails as much as she did and soon became a profitable business. The boxes include accessories, trendy t shirts and polishes to assist in any nail creation.