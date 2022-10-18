Virgil Abloh’s legacy is continuously expanding. The latest project that the late designer has coming down the pipeline is his collaboration with Disney. The limited-edition merchandise will feature streetwear imprinted with never-before-seen artwork of the iconic Mickey Mouse and will be sold at the gift shop of the Brooklyn Museum's Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” exhibit. The exhibition showcases two decades of Abloh’s visionary work, and highlights his emphasis on collaboration which helped reshape fashion, art, commerce, design and youth culture.

The collection will be available to purchase at the Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” exclusive shop at the Brooklyn Museum and online at church---state.brooklynmuseum.org. Prices range up to $120 sizes for adults and children.

Image: courtesy of Brooklyn Museum



Figures Of Speech Fos Mickey Bkm Hoodie, $120, church---state.brooklynmuseum.org

Image: courtesy of Brooklyn Museum



Youth BkM Mickey Mouse Hoodie, $50, church---state.brooklynmuseum.org

Image: courtesy of Brooklyn Museum



Youth FOS Mickey BkM Tee, $30, church---state.brooklynmuseum.org

Image: courtesy of Brooklyn Museum



Youth BkM Mickey Mouse Hoodie, $65, church---state.brooklynmuseum.org