According to a report published by McKinsey and Company on Black representation in film and TV, Black professionals are severely underrepresented in executive decision-making roles throughout the industry. The study showed that 87% of TV and 92% of film executives were white, and Diverse Representation was created to bridge the gap.

Diverse Representation, founded in 2018, aims to increase hiring and exposure for Black professionals and creators across the entertainment and sports industry. The organization created this event and hosted it at the start of the year to elevate Black talent and put them at the forefront of entertainment opportunities.

From January 12-14, 2023, Diverse Representation will host its first in-person and virtual Black Entertainment Career Summit at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Attendees will experience an in-person networking reception on January 12 from 6:00-8:00 pm, as well as a full day of programming on January 13 from 9:00-6:00 pm, followed by a fully virtual third day on January 14 from 9:00-6:00 pm for those who are unable to attend on-site.

Image: courtesy of CAA.

The three-day Summit will feature a robust programming lineup, including panel conversations, fireside chats, and networking opportunities with recruiters, executives, and talent acquisition professionals from top companies across the industry. Some companies confirmed to speak at the event include the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), United Talent Agency (UTA), Endeavor, DreamWorks Animation, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, and LinkedIn, to name a few.

"We are excited to present this first-of-its-kind event," said Jaia Thomas, founder and CEO of Diverse Representation. "To date, there have been very few programs or events specifically focused on recruiting and retaining more Black professionals in the entertainment industry. We hope this event helps usher in a greater number and new wave of Black professionals in television, film, digital, and more."

Diverse Representation not only supports job search for Black agents, attorneys, managers and publicists but it also provides a comprehensive database of professionals for reference throughout the country. Since its inception, the organization has curated over 50 programs and panels geared explicitly towards educating Black professionals and Black creatives about various facets of the entertainment industry, including partnering with Netflix to curate a mini-mentoring program for Black law students and Netflix's legal department.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Diverse Representation, showcasing the varied career opportunities in the entertainment industry, and at our agency, to students and professionals at the Black Entertainment Career Summit," said a representative from Creative Artist Agency (CAA). "CAA has long focused on building and fostering an inclusive environment where people of all backgrounds feel seen, heard, and want to grow their careers. It makes our company stronger and provides a richer experience for our employees and clients.”

To learn more about the Black Entertainment Career Summit and to register, visit www.entertainmentcareersummit.com.