Now that we’re fully into "cuffing" season, OVO rapper Drake drops a new candle—Winter Warmth—to help us cozy up and get in the mood. The candle, the 6th addition to his Better World Fragrance House candles family, smells of aromatic woods with notes of fresh mint, apples and soft musks, with a touch of strawberry and balsam.

The other five candles that round out the collection include Carby Musk, Williamsburg Sleepover⁠, Sweeter Tings⁠, Good Thoughts⁠ and Muskoka. Whichever one you choose, it will make the perfect Valentine’s day or birthday gift for the Capricorn or Aquarius in your life.