When the Houston Astors defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4 games to 2 in the 2022 World Series, Dusty Baker joined Cito Gaston (Blue Jays, 1992, 1993) and Dave Roberts (Dodgers, 2020) as the third Black manager to win the MLB championship, reports Sports Illustrated.

At 73 years old, he also became the oldest manager to win the title. After 25 years of pursuing the championship, Baker spoke about the importance of winning a World Series following three previous trips.

“I don’t think about being an African American manager because I look in the mirror every day and I know what I am,” Baker said. “You know what I’m saying? I do know that there’s certain pressure from a lot of people that are pulling for me, especially people of color, and that part I do feel. I hear it every day… and so I feel that I’ve been chosen for this.”

Baker, who won a World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981, is the 12th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins.

“I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet,” he said.

Over the course of his managerial career, he was the “skipper” of the San Francisco Giants (1993-2002), Chicago Cubs (2003-06), Cincinnati Reds (2008-13), Washington Nationals (2016-17) and Astros (2020-present), with a 2,093-1,790 overall record. In total, his teams have made 12 playoff appearances,

Although he finally won the big one, Baker will not be riding off into the sunset. He recently signed a one-year deal to return for his 5th season with the Astros and for a chance for the team to defend its title.

“I always said if I win one, I wanted two,” he said. “I’m going to try to keep my word. I like to keep my word, especially like this. This was as much fun as I’ve had ever. I had forgotten about how much fun the ticker-tape parade was because it’s been 40 years since the last one I went to, and what it means to me and my family and the city of Houston.”