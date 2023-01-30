It’s no secret that basketball legend Dwyane Wade has crossed over into the fashion lane. The retired basketball pro is no stranger to the streets of Milan and Paris fashion weeks. He's a regular at Prada, Off-White and Balmain. A lover of fashion, he makes for an amazing model on and off the runway. This time around Wade has teamed up with Versace’s eyewear division as the face of the brand's latest campaign.

“Charisma and excellence, Dwyane Wade is a natural champion of each and perfectly in-line with the Versace look and attitude as the star of the latest Versace Men’s eyewear campaign,” said Versace’s press team.

Throughout the campaign, Wade can be seen wearing three of the newest styles introduced by Versace this season. From the eyeglasses to the sunglasses, Wade's personality is front and center. He is wearing the glasses they’re not wearing him. Get into his looks below.

Image: courtesy of Versace Eyewear.

Image: courtesy of Versace Eyewea.r

Image: courtesy of Versace Eyewea.r