Sponsored by Nationwide
EBONY hosts a Black Connect sponsored by Nationwide to discuss their equity improvement initiatives to foster better inclusion for the Black Community. For this discussion, we will be joined by influential executive & research experts in Black Home Ownership, Housing, and Racial/ Economic Equity for a pivotal discussion that will address major inequities faced by the black community in housing and empower our audiences with the available resources to build towards success.
Panelists:
- Lisa Rice – President & CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance
- Dr. Andre M Perry – a Senior Fellow at Brookings Metro