For 75 years and counting, EBONY has prioritized showcasing themes that speak to the core of our community while giving shine to some of the most notable and influential figures across multiple fields, and 2022 was no different. From collaborating with artist Brandon Breaux, an EBONY 2022 Power 100 awardee, who created a stunning homage to the cultural fashion icon André Leon Talley to the collective brilliance and importance of the Black Panther franchise, this year's selection of digital covers has been both a tribute to the uplift of our people and the visionary power that exists within us all.

Celebrating another year of outstanding Black excellence, journey with us through EBONY's year in review through each of our covers.

"Getting to watch a woman unravel, getting to watch that on-screen…I don’t think that Black women are allowed to exist in narratives like that very often." Tessa Thompson

"He was a giant; he was a great. He was a legacy in the works. He was tall; he was loud. He was imposing; he was grand." Kimora Lee Simmons

"There are not many Black people in STEM, especially Black women. So it’s deﬁnitely important for us to be part of the ﬁeld so that we can have more diversity and input." Shia Gourdet

"We have opened the door for so many Black creators to have a seat at the table. That is a part of the legacy of ‘black-ish,’ especially for my generation." Marsai Martin

"We empower and push one another to be better versions of ourselves all across the board." Teyana Taylor

"The world and life belongs to the people who are brave and courageous enough to go out there and harness it." Viola Davis



"To tell your kid every day that they’re going to be great and that they are great…that’s given me so much confidence." H.E.R.

"A young Black man being in that position—running his own show and everything— I got pushed back on a lot of things; but I stood my ground on what I believed in." Martin Lawrence

"It’s necessary to represent all of the dimensions and layers of relationships. Taking ownership of the narrative—while still being true and authentic [is] powerful." Kofi Siriboe

"When you reach higher heights, the hate grows greater—it doesn’t stop. But baby I’m hater-proof." Ciara