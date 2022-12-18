Britney Griner Speaks Out for First Time Since Return

For the first time since her return to the United States, Brittney Griner has spoken out. Griner, who was detained in Russia for 10 months, returned home in a prisoner swap earlier this month. In a post on Instagram, she shared her reflections on her time in detainment, gratitude for the support she received and her intention to return to basketball.

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote and posted for me in person soon," said Griner in the caption of her post.

Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million to Jackson State University

Basketball veteran and sports commentator Charles Barkley has donated $1 million to HBCU Jackson State University. His donation will help mitigate some of the financial gaps that may come from Deion Sanders' departure from institution's head football coaching position. “They’re probably gonna take a little hit with him leaving, so I want to show them some love because, man, what (Sanders) accomplished there was pretty extraordinary," said Barkley in a statement.

50 Cent to Develop New Drama

50 Cent is developing a new drama television show called Fightland for STARZ. According to Deadline, the series will follow the a retired disgraced world champion British boxer drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him – one that cost him everything to leave behind. According to 50 Cent, this is the last project that he pitched to the network before the end of his deal.