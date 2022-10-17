EBONY Media Group is proud to announce this year's illustrious lineup of special honorees, performers and presenters for its 2022 Power 100 Gala, which is presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Special honorees for this year's EBONY Power 100, include cast members from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Dominique Thorne (For The Culture Award); legendary director Spike Lee (Icon Award); the mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper-Jones (Social Justice Award); Target’s Senior Vice President of Guest & Brand Experience Marketing Maurice Cooper (Corporate Citizen Award); and McKissack & McKissack President and CEO Cheryl McKissack (Black-Owned Business Award); and Issa Rae (People's Choice Award).

Musical performances for the high-wattage evening will include Myles Frost, the Tony award-winning star of Broadway's hit MJ: The Musical and the Houston-based hip-hop artist and EBONY June 2021 cover star Tobe Nwigwe.

Jay Ellis, Garcelle Beauvais, Kandi Burruss, Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson, Robert Covington, Jonathan Majors and Kendrick Sampson are some of the star-studded presenters.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Emmy-nominated comedian, late-night television host, and EBONY 2022 Power 100 Entertainment Powerhouse awardee Amber Ruffin will host this year's gala. Additional awardees include notables such as the Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson; NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, who is EBONY’s September/October 2022 cover star; Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose; the power couple actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina; EBONYJune 2022 cover star the award-winning musician H.E.R. and many more.

The 2022 EBONY Power 100 is also supported in sponsorship by Cadillac, Walmart, Google Pixel 7, Ally Financial, P&G, Baccarat, United Airlines, Nationwide, and Beam Suntory.

Check out ebony.com the full 2022 EBONY Power 100 list.