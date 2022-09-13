Originating in Brooklyn, New York in 2005, AfroPunk, the widely celebrated Black music and arts festival with a nonconformist air, has expanded to numerous cities across the globe, including Miami, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Paris, Brazil and Johannesburg.

This past weekend at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, the free-spirited festival did not disappoint with its stellar lineup of artists and activations that tapped into the rebellious nature of Black joy.

Check out these exclusive photos by AK47 Division of AfroPunk Brooklyn 2022.