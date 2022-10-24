On October 15th, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) showed off Panther pride during their homecoming festivities. After two years away, the exciting weekend was filled with camaraderie, friendship and Black excellence with a Black Panther-inspired "Clark Atlanta Forever" theme. The school's homecoming showcased its rich HBCU history rooted in social action and an its dynamic legacy.

“We are excited about returning to a full, on-ground homecoming experience since the pandemic,” said President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. “Homecoming is about alumni coming back to alma mater, sharing in fun, strengthening lifelong friendships, supporting current students, and giving back to the university. We look forward to celebrating our history, students, and alumni during an exciting week of amazing activities. Alumni nationwide have been generous in their support and excited about the fact that Clark Atlanta is prospering with innovative, disruptive, and exponential growth.”

CAU's homecoming lineup this year ran a course of 8 days and highlighted a variety of activities catering to the current student population and returning alumni, including CAU Homecoming Kick-Off HBCU Gamer Fest and Powder Puff Game; a Puma Experience activation;a comedy show with comedians Reemo Rod, Mr. Bankshot and Darren Brand, an all white-themed Gospel brunch and concert featuring singer Korryn Hawthorne; a Mid-Day Madness Basketball Game hosted by rapper 21 Savage and radio personality Fly Guy DC; 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards; a panel power by ASCAP and a concert featuring rappers Nardo Wick, G Herbo and friends.

Photographer Melissa Alexander attended Clark Atlanta University's homecoming and captured exclusive pictures on behalf of EBONY. Take in the magic of CAU through the visual gallery below: