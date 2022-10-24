October is a major month for HBCU students past and present for one primary reason—homecoming. Homecoming season is a time for alumni as well as current and prospective students to attend the school's football game, watch the halftime show, and attend events surrounding the weekend.

One of the most highly anticipated HBCU homecoming weekends belongs to Spelman College. The Atlanta-based institution is known for producing a phenomenal caliber of brilliant women and a sisterhood unlike any other. Notable Spelmanites include Stacey Abrams, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Bernice King and LaTanya Richardson. With a history spanning over 140 years and a lineage of remarkable alumnae, it's no surprise that #SpelmanHomecoming is always well attended and a significant highlight of the season.

In addition to the lively festivities that take place during homecoming, it can be agreed upon that fashion also takes center stage. No games are played when it comes to the homecoming packing list. Everyone comes dressed to impress.

From school varsity jackets to coordinating denim sets, these Spelmanite attendees and admirers looked good for the yard—and the 'gram. Fulfill your sense of FOMO and take in the dopeness that is Spelman homecoming with this curated visual gallery courtesy of photographer Melissa Alexander.