It is with great sadness that EBONY shares the passing of actress and singer Marva Hicks Taha.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha.

Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remain marvelous in our hearts forever," shared her husband, Akwasi Taha, and family. "The love she had for her husband, family, friends, and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers."

Marva Hicks Taha, an award-winning actor and singer, who originally hailed from Petersburg, Virginia, passed away in New York City on Friday, September 16, 2022. A Howard University graduate, Hicks’ performing credits span 4 decades.

Her powerful, distinct and sultry voice was heard on her first album Marva Hicks, released in 1991, with a Top 10 charting hit single “Never Been in Love Before.” She later duetted with Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder as she toured worldwide.

The three-time Helen Hayes Award winner was a fixture in the theatrical community. Her Broadway credits include Motown the Musical, The Lion King, Caroline or Change and Lena Horne: The Lady at Her Music. She starred in many Off-Broadway productions, canvassing the country with her most recent performance in April 2022 of Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous at the Alliance Theatre.

Image: courtesy of the family of Marva Hicks Taha.

Hicks’ vast film and television credits include Mad About You, Star Trek, One Life to Live, and L.A. Law. She lent her voice and talents to many nonprofit organizations including the Ronald McDonald House. She was also a very proud member of Broadway Inspirational Voices for many years.

Marva Hicks Taha is survived by her husband, family and life-long friends.

Memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marva Hicks Taha.