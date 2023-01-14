Abbott Elementary Renewed for Season 3

The recent Golden Globe Award-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary has been renewed for another season. With an increase in viewership with the second season, the show has become a fast favorite across multiple demographics.

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group stated, "This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary. Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes—public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series,”

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Out at GMA3

After being exposed for their romantic affair, whispers abound that anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are highly unlikely to return to the network. According to People, though the pair have not been officially terminated, there is a great chance that the two will not be back on air. And though that may be the case, word is that the couple are "stronger than ever" and thriving in their relationship.

50 Cent Apologizes for Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

Following Tory Lanez's guilty verdict in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, 50 Cent issued his version of an apology to her. In an interview with radio personality Big Boy, the rapper shared that he had some remorse for sharing a meme that depicted and made light of Megan getting shot.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” said 50 Cent. “I said some things, and it was because… On social media I posted things that—when she was with Gayle [King]—she said, 'Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?' And she said, 'What?' and it was like, 'No.' And I was like, 'Ah, she lying.' At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn't be no reason for them to be around each other. From that it felt like she was lying, to me."