Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison for the Rape of Black Women and Girls

Kaalan Walker, an actor best known for his role in the movie Superfly, has been sentenced 50 years to life for the rape of multiple Black women and young girls. Walker would met these four women and three teenage girls on social media prior to taking advantage of them. The assaults took place over a span of two years. In addition to his sentencing, he was instructed by Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino to register as a sex offender. This past April, Walker was found guilty of "three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication," as reported by People.

Wisconsin's First Black-Owned Resort Community Receive's Historic Designation

Lake Ivanhoe, a community in Wisconsin that was a place of solace to Black folks who fled the South in the 1920s, has been deemed a historic landmark. Over the weekend, the Wisconsin Historical Society installed a marker that highlights the area's significance. Lake Ivanhoe is the state of Wisconsin's first Black-founded resort community. Out of the 600 historical signifiers in the form of markers in the state, this is the eight that solely focuses on Black history.