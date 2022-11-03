Autopsy Report of Rapper Takeoff Released

An autopsy in the death of rapper and member of rap group Migos Takeoff has been released. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston has found that he suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso. His death has been officially ruled a homicide. The beloved rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed on October 31, 2022 outside a bowling alley in Downtown Houston. Two other victims who suffered gunshot wounds from the ordeal and have since been treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still enlisting the public's help in finding the gunman.

Cause of Master P's Daughter's Death Revealed

Five months after the passing of Tytyana Miller, the daughter of the rapper and entrepreneur Master P, her cause of death has finally been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office. Tytyana's death was ruled an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Miller was found in her home in May with drug paraphernalia on her person.

Lena Horne Has Theater Named in Her Honor

Legendary entertainer and activist Lena Horne was honored today in New York City with a theater in her name. The Mansfield Theater, later named the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, was renamed in her honor with a ceremony to commemorate the occasion. Horne is the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her. Singer and actress Vanessa Williams payed tribute to Horne's legacy during the renaming ceremony with a performance of "Stormy Weather." Horne's granddaughter Jenny Lumet shared with People, "I didn't realize how emotional it was gonna be, and now I'm kind of weeping buckets. My grandma's a Bed–Stuy girl, and we're a New York family. So to have her always be in New York City in the theater district, it means everything."

Horne was a recipient of numerous Tony and Grammy awards and was also an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She passed away in 2010 at the age of 92.