Beyoncé to Perform in Dubai

For the first time in over four years, Queen Bey is set to perform in the UAE. The performance is set to take place at the Atlantis Royal hotel, a hub for luxury hospitality in Dubai. This will be Beyoncé's first performance since December 2018, which took at the Golden Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Although it was supposed to take place in November, the Dubai performance will now happen on January 21, 2023. It comes ahead of her upcoming summer tour.

Grown-ish Renewed for Season Six

Hit Freeform television show Grown-ish has been renewed for another season. Going into its current fifth season—which will air on January 18, 2023—the Black-ish spinoff will continue to highlight the collegiate life of Junior as he navigates adulting and finding his way around the campus.

Kanye West Quietly Weds Australian Designer

Kanye West has remarried. In a private ceremony, West wed Australian designer Bianca Censori. Censori previously worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy prior to its demise. Kanye released a song last month, "Censori Overload," in tribute to her.