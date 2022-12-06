Billy Porter Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Beloved actor Billy Porter has received a coveted spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Known for his Broadway roots and landmark role as PrayTell on FX's Pose, he spoke to his gratitude for the acknowledgment and overcoming misconceptions throughout his career. "What a very special moment. I just want to start by saying thank you…I have a lot of people here who have been in my corner,” said Porter. “I’m just so blessed and grateful to be here. I’ve heard a lot of things in my life. You're too Black, too gay, too loud, too extra. Homosexuality is an abomination, you will never be blessed…well, we know that’s a lie," said Porter.

“We are thrilled to be honoring award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His performances leave everyone wanting more! Billy is known for his amazing attire, and I cannot wait to see what he will be wearing on his special day,” said Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez.

Real ID Deadline Extended To 2025

The federal government has once again extended the deadline for citizens to get their REAL ID. Pushed into 2025, the REAL ID is a federal security standard establishing the bare minimum of coverage for activities such as flying domestically. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the extension was due to the consistent impact of COVID-19.

"DHS continues to work closely with US states, the District of Columbia, and the US territories to meet REAL ID requirements. This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card," said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement.

To commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the record-breaking album “Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I,” songstress Jill Scott has announced a new tour. After the tour was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic, the tour will see Scott perform songs off the album in full. Hitting over 20 markets nationwide, she will have special showings in Washington D.C., for Mother's Day and in her hometown of Philadelphia. “My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down. Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here,” said Scott in a press release.

Jill Scott Announces New Tour