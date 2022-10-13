Breonna Taylor's Family Sit Down For Red Table Talk

The family of Breonna Taylor recently were on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk. The family—comprised of Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer, Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker and sister Ju’Niyah Palmer—discussed the the murder of Taylor and their recovery journey after the traumatic incident. This is their first ever joint interview. Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Laura Coates, and Lonita Baker were also featured in the episode. The episode is now available on Facebook Watch.

LeBron James' Springhill Company Pulls Airing of The Shop Episode With Kanye West

In light of Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic commentary, the Springhill Company has made the decision not to air their planned episode of The Shop featuring the controversial musician. CEO Maverick Carter announced in a statement that although they were promised that a healthy and productive conversation would be head, the decision comes after West used the platform to reiterate dangerous and harmful speech. “Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes," said Carter.

Lizzo to Release Documentary on HBO Max

Lizzo has a documentary about her life coming out; It's called Love, Lizzo. The film is set to air on HBO Max on November 24, 2022, just in time for the holidays. In a post showcasing the cover art for the documentary, the singer shared the words, "Finally telling my story, My Way."

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey and TV personality Mike Hill are the latest couple to announce their divorce. After a great deal of speculation surround their status, Bailey confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the two had indeed split. Their joint statement read, "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!" Cynthia has since removed "Hill" from her last name on social media.