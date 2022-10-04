Brittney Griner's Appeal Hearing Set for End of Month

After being sentenced to nine years in a Moscow, Russia prison, Brittney Griner's hearing to appear the previous verdict is scheduled to take place at the end of October. Griner was detained earlier this year for the possession of cannabis oil in her luggage. Her colleagues and fans continue to rally behind her and advocate for her release.

Marvel Releases New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

Drawing closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel has released a full length trailer. Seen in the trailer is a glimpse at new characters Namor and IronHeart along with the new Black Panther. Fans are also provided with more insight into the conflict Wakanda is facing and how they will be protected in light of the loss of T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Kanye West Promotes "White Lives Matter" During YZY Presentation

In the midst of turmoil over the ownership of his creative fashion endeavors, Kanye West held a presentation for YZY Season 9 in Paris. Among the most interesting pieces of the fashion show—such as the clothes from the collection and debut of his collaboration with UK artist James Blake— nothing was quite as thought provoking as the shirt he wore with the slogan "White Lives Matter," He was seen sporting the shirt alongside controversial commentator Candace Owens, known widely for her stance against the Black Lives Matter movement and right wing viewpoints. Many have vocalized their discuss with West's latest exploit such as media personality Van Lathan.