Candace Parker to Sign With Las Vegas Aces

WNBA basketball player Candace Parker has announced her decision to sign with the Las Vegas Aces. After playing with the Chicago Sky for two seasons, she decided to be closer to family.

In a transparent Instagram post Parker wrote, " I need to be there for my daughter, for my son, for my wife. I can't be without them for parts of the season when Lailaa is in school and I won't miss her volleyball games or school dances simply because of distance. Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she's been there for me. After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we've decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives."

Michael Jackson's Nephew to Play Him In Upcoming Biopic

Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, has been officially casted as his uncle in the upcoming biopic about " gloved one" directed by Antoine Fuqua. The announcement was posted on Fuqua's Instagram account today with the caption, "Proud to announce Jafaar Jackson as Michael—the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon."

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, the Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson shared, “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Nicole Lynn Becomes First Black Woman Agent to Represent A Quarterback in the Super Bowl

Sports agent Nicole Lynn made history today. Lynn will become the first Black woman to represent an NFL quarterback in the Super Bowl. She represents Eagles player Jaylen Hurts and is a part of his all-woman led management team.