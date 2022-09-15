Cardi B Donates $100,000 to Her Former Middle School

Rapper Cardi B returned to IS 202, her middle school located in the Morris Heights neighborhood of the Bronx, to greet the children who currently attend. The visit was one that she planned to due prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but was not afforded the chance to do so due to social distancing protocols. During her visit, she announced that she would be donating $100,000 to the school in hopes that it can go toward the creation of an after school enrichment program for the students. In a post on Instagram, Cardi said that the school was responsible for making her into who she is today.

Steph Curry Secures $1 Billion Contract With Under Armour

NBA star Steph Curry is the latest athlete to secure a monumental deal with a major brand. He has inked a landmark $1 billion deal with the sportswear apparel company Under Armour. The lifetime deal comes ahead of the end of his current contract with the brand, which is scheduled to end in 2024.

Kylie Jenner Called Out for Stealing Creative Direction From Black-Owned Fashion Brand

It's not uncommon for mainstream celebrities to take from Black creatives. However, Black twitter has had enough and is calling out Kylie Jenner for what appears to be a direct copy of Black fashion designer Travis Dimeer's entire promotional rollout. Last month, Dimeer went viral for his innovative marketing campaign that used his mother as the primary model for his designs. Both he and his mother received praise for the sleek aesthetic and promoting the idea that age does not dictate desirability to fashion sense. In a new video campaign for Kylie's brand Kylie Cosmetics, she seemingly mimicked Dimeer's rollout from the inclusion of her own mother Kris Jenner to the all black looks utilized. Black twitter users came to Dimeer's defense and called our Jenner for plagiarism.