Cardi B Pleads Guilty to 2018 Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges for her involvement in a fight in August 2018. As a result, the rapper must serve 15 days of community service. In a statement in which she took full responsibility for her past actions she stated “These moments don’t define me, and they are not reflective of who I am now."

Survivor of 1963 Bombing in Birmingham, Alabama Speaks Out About Lack of Compensation

Sarah Rudolph Collins, referred to as the "Fifth Little Girl" in the 1963 Birmingham Bombing, is speaking out about her failure to receive compensation from Alabama's government. Collins lost her eye and still has shards of glass in her body from a racist bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church by the Klu Klux Klan, that claimed the lives of four young girls—Addie May Collins, Carol Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, and Carole Rosamond Robertson. The state issued Collins an apology two years ago but have not made additional strides in granting her compensation.

Beyoncé Inducted into 2023 Guinness World Record Book

Beyoncé has snagged over a dozen entries in the most recent iteration of the Guinness World Record Book. Her recent titles include being the "first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums" and "highest annual earnings for a female singer." She was also joined on the list by The Weeknd and Simone Biles.

Kanye West Publicly Terminates Gap Deal

After a series of posts on social media, Kanye West has ended his deal with clothing brand Gap. In a letter sent by West's lawyers, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal, he stated that the brand failed to uphold their agreement by failing to properly execute release schedules or open stores as previously agreed upon. West also went on CNBC to conduct an interview about the recent termination