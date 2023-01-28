Chris Brown Owes $4 Million in Back Taxes

Chris Brown is reported to owe the IRS more than $4 million in unpaid taxes. The singer is facing several state and federal tax liens. Last month, he was hit with a federal tax lien in the amount of $2,245,561.50 with an additional $1,059,967.78, in addition to one from the state worth $739,067.48. If left unpaid, his Tarzana, California home could be seized along with other pieces of property.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Fired From GMA3

After months of controversy over the discovery of their romantic affair, GMA3 anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have been ousted from the network. According to CNN, the pair are in the "final stages of negotiating an exit" after public images surfaced of their illicit affair, which resulted in their removal from the air. Previously ABC News President Kim Godwin issued a statement stating that the two would remain off air until the conclusion of an investigation.

Madame Tussauds Berlin Unveils Beyoncé Wax Figure

Famed international wax figure museum Madame Tussauds' Berlin location has added Beyoncé to their collection. Queen Bey can be seen wearing one of her most memorable outfits from her On The Run tour. The wax museum showcased a clip of the latest addition on their Instagram account.