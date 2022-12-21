Chris Paul Graduates From Winston-Salem State University

In an Instagram post, NBA star Chris Paul shared with his fans his recent graduation from Winston-Salem State University. The 11-Time NBA All-Star never graduated from college after being drafted into the NBA in 2005. To celebrate with his class, he gifted each graduate a one year Greenwood Elevate membership with a $100 deposit to start them off. The gift is valued at $2,500 per person.

Rapper Latto Receives the Keys to Her Hometown

Following her second annual toy drive, rapper Latto received the keys to her hometown of Clayco County, Georgia. To honoring her service to the community, the town declared December 18th as "Latto Day." The event held at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center featured giveaways, free food and entertainment .

Ts Madison Becomes A Recurring Judge on RuPaul's Drag Race

Media personality and LGBTQ+ icon Ts Madison is set to be a recurring judge on the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race. It was announced that she will rotate as a judge next to the permanent panel of the show's legacy judges—RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley—throughout the season.