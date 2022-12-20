January 6th Committee Pushes for Donald Trump's Criminal Prosecution

Today, the January 6th committee voted to recommend criminal charges to the Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump. The charges at hand include "obstructing an official proceeding, making false statements, defrauding the U.S. and inciting an insurrection."

Los Angeles District Attorney Launches Investigation Into Disappearance of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard

Megan Thee Stallion's ex-bodyguard Justin Edison has gone missing. Edison was scheduled to testify during Tory Lanez's trial and failed to appear. "I can confirm that Justin Edison, Megan's bodyguard, was set to testify in court, did not appear, and is now missing. Law enforcement is investigating the matter," stated Alex Spiro, Megan's attorney. Megan's ex-friend texted Edison the day of her shooting asking for help.

Natalia Bryant Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

Natalia Bryant, oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, has been granted a three year restraining order against her stalker. According to the civil harassment restraining order, Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp was accused of harassing Bryant on social media as a minor. Kemp sent Bryant messages about wanting to initiate a relationship.