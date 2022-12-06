TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Temporarily Pulled From Their On Air Slots

Images of TV journalists T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach interacting romantically in public sparked rumors of an affair last month which was later proven to be true. After a weekend of updates regarding the workplace romance between Good Morning America's anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, ABC has decided to temporarily pull the two from the air. ABC News President Kim Godwin told employees that the network is in the process of "working through what's best" in the midst of the situation. During their usual slot earlier today, their segment was anchored by Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos. The two are married to their respective spouses.

Trailer Released for Kenya Barris's Upcoming MovieYou People

Netflix has released the trailer for Kenya Barris' upcoming movie titled You People. The cast includes an all-star line up of talent including Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jonah Hill. Co-written by Barris and Hill, the comedy follows an interracial couple looking to get married as they navigate societal perspectives about their relationship. The movie is set to be released at the top of the year in January 2023.

LeBron James Questions Journalists Over Jerry Jones Photo

In a post-game press conference, LeBron James expressed his discontent with journalists who failed to ask him about his thoughts on a controversial image that showed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' mixed in with an angry white mob as a teenager. The mob was preventing Black students from desegregating a school in 1957. “I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” said James, who went on to point out the bias he's noticed when it comes to coverage about missteps that Black athletes and coaches have in comparison to other major revelations from major white figures in the sports arena.

When asked what he thought of James' comments, Jones chose to not address them but compliment him instead. "I'm just giving him due there. Certainly, he has influence, and just because of all of the above. His accomplishments, how he's utilized his sport and how he's utilized his platform. How we have done it. He has enhanced basketball, he's made a lot of people a lot of money. But, I hope I have too."