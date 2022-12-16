Gunna Takes Plea Deal in YSL RICO Case

Rapper Gunna is being released from jail after taking a plea deal. Earlier this year, he was arrested and imprisoned for "conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity. Because of the plea deal, his sentence has since been suspended and he has been court ordered to 500 hours of community service. In a statement, Gunna said, "My focus of YSL was entertainment—rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction.”

Winston-Salem State University Student Wrongfully Arrested After Professor Calls Police

A student at Winston-Salem State University, an HBCU, was arrested after her professor, a white woman, called the police on her. After an argument with her professor over her final presentation, Leilla Marie was arrested for raising her voice. In a viral video, Marie is seen being handcuffed and in tears. Marie expressed in an Instagram Live that she was "heartbroken" over the matter.

A white professor at Winston Salem State University, an HBCU, had a student arrested this morning for not apologizing to her after she raised her voice in response to the professor raising her voice first. pic.twitter.com/0Useo1bY4d — 🍒 (@stillnotziora) December 14, 2022

Actress Monique Coleman Opens Up About Her Discriminatory Experience With Disney

On a podcast hosted by fellow actress Christy Carlson Romano, Monique Coleman spoke about her role in the hit Disney franchise High School Musical and some of her experiences. Coleman, well known for her character Taylor McKessie—the smartest girl in school—spoke about her exclusion from the last round of press tours for the franchise's third and final movie High School Musical 3.

"I feel safe to say this. Disney really broke my heart. They said something about there not being enough room on the plane... I was a Black girl playing the smartest girl in school, which was a very big deal," said Coleman. "It did cause a bit of depression, because it helped me to recognize that I was overly identifying with what I was doing, and not who I was. And that was what led me to take that step and say, ‘Maybe this is my five minutes of fame? Maybe this is it?'"