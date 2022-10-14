House Committee Votes to Subpoena Donald Trump for January 6th Insurrection

In the final hearing before the midterm elections, the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Representative Bennie Thompson, chair of the committee, said, "This is a question about accountability to the American people. He must be accountable. He is required to answer for his actions. He’s required to answer to those police officers who put their lives and bodies on the line to defend our democracy. He’s required to answer to those millions of Americans whose votes he wanted to throw out as part of his scheme to remain in power." The vote to subpoena Trump was unanimous.

Comedians Eric André and Clayton English Sue Clayton County Police for Racial Profiling

Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are suing Atlanta's Clayton County Police for separate incidences of racial profiling after encounters at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. This past week, the two filed a lawsuit in a federal court. The lawsuit stated, “Mr. André and Mr. English are both Black men who, months apart, were unconstitutionally singled out because of their race and detained by CCPD and [Clayton County District Attorney’s Office] officers while attempting to board their flights from Atlanta to Los Angeles. Neither man committed any crime nor engaged in suspicious activity.”

Black Farmers Hold Federal Government Accountable for Failure to Receive Financial Assistance for Their Farms

After not receiving funds from a $4 billion debt relief program instituted by the Biden Administration, Black farmers are setting out to sue the federal government. The initial plan was created to help Black and minority farmers pay off Department of Agriculture loans, while providing relief from debt historically accrued at the hands of racial discrimination. To the dismay of the farmers, this past August, the government replaced it with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. According to NBC News, the funds have been withheld over the past 18 months as "white farmers and others challenged the allotment they would not be able to access and claimed it was a violation of their constitutional rights.