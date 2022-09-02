Jackson, Mississippi Faces Water Crisis

The predominately Black town of Jackson, Mississippi has declared a state of emergency due to its current water crisis. Current residents do not have access to clean drinking water or water to flush toilets. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves stated that he has been taking active steps to solve the crisis. Today, an emergency pump was installed to help mitigate the damage caused by the urgent situation.

Megan Thee Stallion Joins the Marvel Universe

The Hot Girl Coach Megan Thee Stallion is making her official foray into the Marvel Universe. According to Deadline, Meg will be guest-starring in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, as an individual involved in one of the show's legal cases. A trailer introducing Megan to the franchise was released across social media today that showed She-Hulk and Thee Stallion dancing to her hit song "Body."

Tennis Icon Althea Gibson Honored in New York City

New York City has a named a street in her her hometown of Harlem after the legendary player. A ceremony attended by her family took place in front of her old apartment on 143rd Street. A sign highlighting the renamed street can be seen at the intersection of West 143rd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. This past week, Gibson was also honored for her achievements in tennis during the 2022 U.S. Open.

Beyoncé Narrates Gatorade Ad Honoring Serena Williams

Real recognizes real and Gatorade knew what was up by tapping Beyoncé to narrate a new ad celebrating Serena Williams' legacy. In a cinematic ad that aired during the 2022 VMAs, Queen Bey voiced the narration of a stunning montage titled " Love Means Everything" that celebrated Williams' career and accomplishments. This comes in the midst of the tennis star's recent announcement that she will be retiring from the sport that she's dominated over several decades.