Janet Jackson Announces New Tour

This morning, global superstar Janet Jackson announced that she will be going on tour. The "Together Again" tour will hit 33 cities with rapper Ludacris as a guest performer. After four years away from the stage, Janet will commemorate two landmark milestones for both the Janet and The Velvet Rope albums.Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Comedian Mark Curry Racially Profiled at Colorado Hotel

Actor Mark Curry called out a Colorado Springs hotel for racially profiling him over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, Curry recorded his interaction with staff and encouraged his followers to hold them accountable by calling the hotel to demand answers. He was approached while enjoying a cup of coffee and questioned over his presence in the lobby. He can be heard advocating for himself and interacting with the workers who were profiling him.

Broadway's Ain't No Mo Facing Early Closing

Folks are mobilizing their efforts to save the newly opened Broadway play Ain't No Mo. From the mind of playwright Jordan E. Cooper—who also stars in the role of Peaches—the play has quickly become a favorite amongst frequenters of the "Great White Way." However, there has not been enough support to sustain it. Ain't No Mo, produced by Lee Daniels, opened only two weeks ago. Cooper has since launched a campaign on social media to try and save the production under the hashtag #SaveAint NoMo.