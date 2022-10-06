Janet Jackson to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of The Velvet Rope With Deluxe Album

Janet Jackson's The Velvet Rope album influenced an entire generation of music and fashion. Twenty-five years later, it is still one of her most iconic bodies of work. To celebrate its landmark anniversary, Jackson has announced the upcoming release of a deluxe edition of the project. This version will include ten new unreleased songs and will be available on all streaming platforms. The internationally acclaimed album's re-release will be available on Friday, October 7th.

Rihanna Comments on Upcoming Super Bowl 2023 Performance

When news broke that "Bad Gal" Rihanna would be doing the half time performance during next year's Super Bowl, fans everywhere rallied together to prep for what will be a dynamic show. While being recorded out in public, RiRi shared that while she was excited to perform, she was also "nervous." Fans on social media shared their support for the new mother while she prepares and what they look forward to hearing from her.

Tyler, The Creator Joins the Cast of Netflix's Big Mouth

Tyler The Creator is set to join the cast of Netflix's animated comedy Big Mouth. Returning on October 28th, the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper will be joined this upcoming season with new voices such as comedian and later night host Amber Ruffin. This show marks his second television appearance in his career.

Tyler, The Creator also recently announced that his popular music festival Camp Flog Gnaw would not be returning in 2022

Tia Mowry Announces Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict

After almost two decades together, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are calling it quits. In a statement shared by Mowry, she shared, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives." The two share their adorable children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

Black Greek Letter Sorority Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Lands Collaboration With New Balance

Hictoric Black Greek Organization Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., has secured an exciting new partnership with the footwear brand New Balance. In the sorority's signature colors of royal blue and gold, the collaborative shoe design commemorates the organization's centennial year. As announced on their social media platforms, proceeds from sales of the shoe will go toward the continued support and uplift of the Divine Nine sorority. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Butler University in 1922 and boasts a variety of notable members such as MC Lyte, Kelly Price, and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.