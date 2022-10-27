Kanye Escorted From Sneaker Company Skechers's Headquarters

Today, Kanye West was escorted from the sneaker company Sketchers' premises. After showing up uninvited, it was reported that West had a camera crew in tow. This comes after the fallout of his partnership with Adidas, amongst many other severed ties, due to his antisemetic commentary. Rumor is he's looking for another home for his sneaker line as a result of Adidas' deal termination.

Sheryl Lee Ralph to Appear in Upcoming Savage x Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 4

Emmy-award winner and overall iconic diva Sheryl Lee Ralph has been tapped to star in Rihanna's upcoming Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show. Fans uncovered the news after a teaser from Rih's camp circulated with those slated to participate in the show. The star confirmed the news with a "Yup" on Twitter.

Tory Lanez Placed on House Arrest Ahead of Trial Against Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been placed on house arrest ahead of a trial he faces for allegedly shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Lanez will have to follow this court mandated order until November 28th. In addition to his altercation with Megan The Stallion, he recently got into a physical altercation with singer August Alsina. Footage of the fight was caught in a video that went viral. The prosecution had motioned that Lanez be taken into custody, stating that he was a danger to society.