Kanye West Announces Plans to Run for President in 2024

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has announced that he fully intends to run for U.S. President in 2024. This will be the second time that West has campaigned for the bid. The first time he did impacted the 2016 election, with a decent amount of votes being cast in his favor. It is not clear what platform he would run on. His news comes after Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President as well.

Brandy to Reprise Role as Cinderella in Upcoming Disney+ Movie

Brandy is returning as Cinderella in the new Disney+ movie,The Pocketwatch, a part of Disney's Descendants franchise. In 1997, Brandy became the first Black woman to play Cinderella in a major production. This new role will mark her entry into Disney's Descendants universe, which puts a spin on the fairytale fantasy world. In the follow-up Cinderella is a mother to a young princess named Chloe.

Chloe Bailey to Play Historic Wall Street Trader in New Film

Chloe Bailey is set to star in the Midas Touch, as Lauren Simmons, a young Wall Street trader—dubbed the "Wolfette of Wall Street'"—who made history as the youngest person ever to hold the role at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Simmons is also the second Black woman to work as a Wall Street trader. The film will highlight her life and career. Numa Perrier will direct the film.