Keke Palmer Starts Her Own Digital Television Network

Keke Palmer is continuing to break barriers and prove her #incomparable status with the announcement of her latest venture—Key TV, a digital television network. The network will be a platform dedicated to highlighting n up and coming creators as Keke drops gems on her greatest lessons as a form of mentorship. With newly activated social media accounts

Netflix's Bridgerton Spinoff About Queen Charlotte's Origin On the Way

Fans of Netflix's historical romance drama Bridgerton are rejoicing over the news of a spinoff surrounding beloved character Queen Charlotte's rise to power. During the streaming platform's TUDUM Festival, a trailer for the upcoming series was released with actress India Amarteifio as the budding powerhouse. Golda Rosheuvel, who stars as the Queen in Bridgerton will be reprising her role in the spinoff along with Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury. A third season of the show is on the way as well.

Caleb McLaughlin Speaks Out About Racism He's Experienced From Stranger Things Fans

Since his time on Netflix's thriller series Stranger Things, Caleb McLaughlin has become a breakout star. However his rise has not been easy by any means. During a recent interview in Belgium, the young actor who plays Lucas Sinclair, shared reflections of intense racism he has experienced over the years by the show's fandom. "My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black," said McLaughlin. He also spoke about the conversation that he had with his parents about navigating the negative attention that he received for playing on the show.

HBCU Bethune-Cookman University damaged during Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian continues to devastate areas in the South, Bethune-Cookman University has unfortunately been impacted by the storm. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the HBCU started the process of evacuating students on Monday of this week. Videos on social media have surfaced showing damage to parts of the institution.