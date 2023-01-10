Kenya Activist Edwin Chiloba Brutally Murdered

The body of LGBTQ+ activist Edwin Chiloba was found last Wednesday along a road in Western Kenya. A motorcycle taxi driver reported the sighting of a box left by an anonymous vehicle. When the box was opened, they found what was later identified as Chilona's body, decomposing, and described to be wearing "women's clothing." One suspect has been arrested in the matter as they were seen transporting the box from Chiloba's house. Edwin, a respected fashion designer, was a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Many in the country have vocalized their disgust for this homophobic act of violence.

Hamline University Professor Fired for Showing Painting of the Prophet Muhammad

Hamline University Erika López Prater has been let go after showing a 14th century painting of the Prophet Muhammad. Aram Wedatalla, a senior at the institution who identifies as a Black Muslim, spoke out about feeling offended by the image and had warned the teacher about the harm it would cause someone of her faith. According to Islam, it is against the religion's principles to look at or depict images of figures from their faith as they believe it can be perceived as worship.

In an interview with the school's newspaper, Wedatalla said, "As a Muslim and a Black person, I don't feel like I belong, and I don't think I'll ever belong in a community where they don't value me as a member, and they don't show the same respect that I show them."

Florida Governor DeSantis Is Forcing Universities to Report Programs Related to Diversity & CRT

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and his administration is making academic institutions in the state report any degree programs related to topics of diversity or critical race theory. According to the Orlando Sentinel, "The request asks for a “comprehensive list of all staff, programs and campus activities” and funding assigned to those topics. It’s unclear what the administration plans to do with the information, but DeSantis has vowed to combat what he considers to be 'woke' ideology in higher education."