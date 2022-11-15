Lizzo to Receive The People’s Champion Award at the People’s Choice Awards

Lizzo will be honored with The People’s Champion Aaward at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. The achievement will pay tribute to her relentless role in music as a champion for all while promoting diversity and inclusivity. She's also nominated for for Female Artist of 2022, Song of 2022, Album of 2022, Social Celebrity of 2022 and Competition Show of 2022.

Tupac Shakur's Stepfather to be Released From Prison

The late rapper and actor Tupac Shakur's stepfather Mutulu Shakur is to be released from prison next month. Granted compassionate release, the 72 year old has spent 36 years in prison for his involvement in a 1981 robbery, which led to the deaths of three people. Mutulu Shakur is suffering from stage-3 multiple myelom and reportedly has only a few months to live. He is currently being held at a healthcare facility that caters to incarcerated people in Lexington, Kentucky.

Anita Baker to Embark on First Tour in Almost Three Decades

Anita Baker has announced that she's on the circuit with The Songstress tour. The tour will celebrate her four decades in the music industry and the anniversary of her debut album the same name, which was first released in 1983. The tour also celebrates her victory in gaining back the rights to her masters.

Jean-Michel Basquiat's Apartment Goes Back on the Market

The studio and apartment of the late legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is up for sale. The property is located at 57 Great Jones Street in New York City, with rent starting at $60,000 a month. Basquiat initially rented the space from visual artist Andy Warhol in 1983 and resided there until his death in 1988. A plaque is visible outside commemorating it as the location in which the Haitian artist once lived.

Adidas to Continue Using Ye's Shoe Design

Adidas is planning to continue producing and selling the shoe designed by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Adidas recently severed ties with West for his antisemitic comments. According to CNN, without the usage of West's branding, the brand will save approximately $300 million in "royalty payments and marketing fees." Adidas finance chief Harm Ohlmeyer shared, "Going forward, we will leverage the existing inventory with the exact plans being developed as we speak."

Rapper Tierra Whack Faces Charges of Disorderly Conduct

North Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack was arrested at the Philadelphia International Airport. Whack was reportedly detained for bringing a loaded gun into the airport. Although licensed to carry, her carrying the weapon was flagged by TSA. The Philadelphia Police Department provided a statement about the incident:

"On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:56 A.M., at Philadelphia International Airport, Terminal C security checkpoint… A 27-year-old Black female placed a purse into the X-ray machine for screening. During the screening a firearm was determined to be in the purse. Philadelphia Police were notified. Recovered from the purse was a semi-automatic firearm, loaded with (6) live rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber. The defendant does have valid permit to carry in Pennsylvania. The checkpoint was shutdown while the investigation was conducted. The defendant was issued CVN for disorderly conduct and weapon was confiscated by police.”