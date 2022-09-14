Malcolm X Posthumously Inducted Into Nebraska Hall of Fame

The late civil rights icon and minister Malcolm X has been inducted into Nebraska's Hall of Fame. Initially rejected 15 years ago as being "too controversial," Malcom X—born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska— is the first Black inductee to be added as a member. Ron Hull, chairman of the organization's commission, stated "Malcolm X used the lessons he learned early in life and his intellectual power, dedication and perseverance in the fight for freedom and equality for all during the Civil Rights movement in America. His work and his legacy continue to impact the citizens of the world."

Robert Sarver, Owner of the Phoenix Suns, Fined $10 Million for Problematic Remarks

Following an investigation, Robert Sarver, owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns, has been charges with a $10 million fine and year long suspension. These charges are result of Sarver's track record of racist and misogynist comments, which led to approximately 70 employees filing workplace misconduct allegations against him. An outside firm compiled a 43 page report to support its findings and the NBA's decision to fine Sarver.

Chick-fil-A Under Fire for Tweet Using "Poor Choice of Words"

Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A has caught some heat on social media in response to a Twitter user who threw shade at at the company for not having spicy chicken nuggets. In a direct reply, the restaurant tweeted back “Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!” The response received over 700 replies and 4,300 quote tweets from those disappointed in the chain's response and implied association linking chicken with the Black community, which feeds into a historically harmful stereotype.