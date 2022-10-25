Mary J. Blige Speaks at the White House to Advocate for Preventative Cancer Screenings

Singer Mary J. Blige visited the White House to speak on the vital importance of preventative cancer screenings. Blige also stressed the need for such screenings in the Black community and for Black women especially. As she spoke, she was visibly passionate and emotional about the impact of preventative screenings and shared the experiences of close family members who have passed away from cancer. Her attendance was in tandem with the Biden Administration's newly announced cancer initiative which was presented by First Lady Jill Biden. The initiative helps to fund extensive research in the fight to end cancer.

Three Dead Following School Shooting in Saint Louis, Missouri

The suspect of a high school shooting in Saint Louis, Missouri along with two victims have been confirmed dead following events this morning. While the victims's identities have not been disclosed, Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Michael Sack shared that an adult female and female teenager succumbed to the gunshot wounds they suffered from. The shooter was stuck during a shoot out with police officers and was pronounced deceased later on. The shooter's identity has also not been revealed.

Amazon Prime's Harlem Adds Several to Season 2 Cast

As fans await the return of Amazon Prime's scripted show Harlem, it was announced that multiple new faces will be joining the series in the second season. As reported by Deadline, actors Rachel True, Courtnee Carter, and Luke Forbes are set to star as recurring characters. Additionally, Rick Fox, Countess Vaughn, Lil Rel Howery and EBONY's 2022 Power 100 Media Mavens awardee Sherri Shepherd will guest star throughout the season. It has not been announced when the new season will premiere.