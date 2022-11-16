Megan Thee Stallion Files Restraining Order Against Her Record Label

A Texas judge has granted Megan Thee Stallion a restraining order that she filed against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. The news comes ahead of the American Music Awards this weekend where the rapper is nominated and expected to perform. The two entities have been at odds for the past few years without any resolve. As reported by Rolling Stone, "The court order states that she 'provided evidence' that the label 'recently engaged and will continue to engage in threatening and retaliatory behavior that will irreparably harm' her music career."

Carmelo Anthony's 15-Year Old Son Son Gets Accepted to Syracuse University

Kiyan Anthony, son of LaLa Anthony and Carmelo Anthony has been accepted into Syracuse University with a basketball scholarship. The 15-year-old has been identified as a tier 1 recruit and is slated to graduate in 2025. His father also attended the upstate New York school and won an NCAA championship for the Orangemen in 2003 before entering the NBA draft. The teen shared the news in a tweet with the caption "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE."

NYC Will Partake in a Year Long Celebration in Honor of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop

On Monday, the city of New York held a press conference in conjunction with the Universal Hip Hop Museum to highlight upcoming celebrations to honor 50 years of hip hop. Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city will partake in a year-long celebration of the genre's inception and that 50 events and fundraisers will take place in partnership with the museum. “What were saying in ‘Hip Hop is 50’ is that hip hop has grown up in a manner that they are not going to be exploited,” said Mayor Adams as he reflected on the musical genre's impact.