Megan Thee Stallion's Los Angeles Home Robbed

Although Megan Thee Stallion shined bright during her recent Saturday Night Live performance, she was unfortunately the victim of a recent robbery. Her Los Angeles home was the target of of a robbery that resulted in $300,000 to $400,000 worth of stolen property. It was reported that two individuals sporting hoods and gloves broke into her home overnight and violated her home. In a tweet, she shared her gratitude for her loved ones' safety.

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

After her performance, she also tweeted, “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally."

Sheryl Lee Ralph Bestowed With Order of Jamaica

After several decades in the entertainment business, Sheryl Lee Ralph is finally receiving her flowers and rightfully so. The actress journeyed to her home of Jamaica and received the Order of Jamaica, which is one of the highest honors one can receive from the country's government. “Well, it is now official! I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ (Order of Jamaica) Warrior Woman! #Thisiswhatbelievinglookslike," said Ralph in a post on Instagram. She was one of 10 to receive this honor.

Revolt TV's Drink Champs Entertains Kanye West on New Episode

Over the weekend, Revolt TV's popular podcast aired an interview with Kanye West and gave platform to his views and perspectives in light of his recent antics over the past few weeks. The show is hosted by rapper Noreaga, currently known as N.O.R.E., and DJ EFN, West's interview was broken down into three parts in which he spewed disgusting remarks, particularly about the death of George Floyd. West stated that he believes that Floyd died of Fentanyl and not Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck. Since the interview aired, the family of George Floyd has shared that they are planning to sue West for his insensitive and inflammatory words. N.O.R.E. has also spoken out about his regret in giving Kanye the space to speak and not knowing how his words might hurt the Floyd family.