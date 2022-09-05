Michael Jackson's Thriller Reaches New Certifications

On what would have been his 64th birthday, the late Michael Jackson's album Thriller was certified as Diamond for its reputation as a landmark body of work in the music landscape. After the title track initially hit diamond status in 1983, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) posthumously bestowed new certifications on signature songs from the project. “The Lady In My Life,” earned its first gold certification with “Beat It,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” and “The Girl Is Mine” is now platinum. "Billie Jean" has officially reached Diamond certification as well. Additionally, marking its 40th anniversary, an updated version of the album is set to be released in November with 15 bonus tracks, with some of the new singles to be released after Labor Day. Fans of the King of Pop can also expect several activations, a biopic and more to honor his legacy in the near future.

Milli Vanilla Biopic Cast Revealed

Pop duo Milli Vanilli's controversial legacy is being cemented in history with a new biopic. In first look images from the film, actors Elan Ben Ali and Tijan Njie are seen starring as the duo. Filming for the biopic is expected to wrap in December of this year.

Wendy Williams Hints at New Podcast on Social Media

The Queen of Talk is making a comeback—sort of. Wendy Williams is getting back to her roots behind the microphone with a new podcast that she teased on social media. This comes after Willams' show was cancelled earlier this year. Her fans have been anxiously awaiting her return.