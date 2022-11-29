NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Released From Hospital After Two Months

Two months ago, NeNe Leakes's son Brentt was hospitalized after suffering a devastating stroke and heart attack. After two months of recovery, Brentt was released. He was able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at home with family. His mother posted footage of him to her Instagram story as he left the hospital. She shares her son with her late husband Gregg Keakes. Gregg passed away from a long bout with cancer in 2021.

Vivica Fox Claps Back at Kanye for Using Her Image in His Presidential Campaign Video

A few weeks ago, Kanye West announced his version of a bid for presidency in 2024. The disgraced rapper released a slate of campaign videos in which he includes a clip of actress and host of Fox Soul Vivica Fox calling West out for his Drink Champs interview. In the interview, he made disparaging and false remarks regarding George Floyd's death. After seeing the video, Fox tweeted, "Now dawling if you gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you saying George Floyd wasn’t murdered, but THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play that game."

Trevor Noah Will Host Black Theater Night at A Strange Loop

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting a Black Theater Night celebration in honor of the Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop. The play was written by EBONY's 2022 Power 100 Artists In Residence awardee Michael R. Jackson. The evening will include a talkback that will allow attendees to delve into the production's depictions of Black life and identity. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 29,2022.