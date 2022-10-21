STARZ's P Valley Renewed For Third Season

Fans of STARZ's P-Valley get to head "down to the valley" once more. It was announced today that "The Pynk" and all of its beloved characters would be returning for another season. Showrunner Katori Hall expressed her gratitude and excitement over the news in a post on social media while the cast echoed similar thoughts.

"I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley.’ With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire," said Hall. She continued, "And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait."

Black Developers Back Out of Project Following Controversy With LA City Council

Following the fall out over a leaked audio that exposed racist and anti-Black viewpoints from Los Angeles City Council Members, Nury Martinez, Kevin De León and Gil Cedillo, Black real estate developers have decided to withdraw their support from a $1.6-billion Angels Landing project in downtown Los Angeles. The developers have stated that they no longer wish to work with De León, who was heading the project. Futhermore, Victor MacFarlane and R. Donahue Peebles, notable Black builders, called for De Leon's resignation in a letter addressed to the acting president then-acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell.

Viral TikTok Showing Women Twerking in a Mississippi Cotton Field Draws Backlash

The women in a now viral TikTok post are facing heat after being the subjects of a video that showed them twerking in a cotton field. Posted by a user with the handle @KamTunenchi, the video showed the individuals provocatively dancing in a Mississippi cotton field after viewers discovered that the two were not in fact using a green-screen. Many sentiments ranging from lighthearted fun to full on disgust have emerged from the comments section of the video along with requests that the video be removed.