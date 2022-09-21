President Biden Declares That the COVID-19 Pandemic is Over

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, President Joe Biden stated that the COVID-19 pandemic was now over. “If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing," said Biden. To date, millions of Americans are still impacted by the virus. There are approximately 60,000 new cases daily, with a spike over the past summer.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considering Housing Migrants on Cruise Ships

With an influx of over 11, 600 migrants entering New York City, many seeking refuge, the housing shelters put in place to mitigate needs are not equipped to keep up with the number of individuals in need. In an effort to solve New York City's housing crisis, particularly as it pertains to migrants, Mayor Eric Adams has suggested that cruise ships be used as temporary housing. In a news conference, the mayor stated that he was dedicated to finding "creative ways to solve this man-made humanitarian crisis." However, he is not the first politician to use travel as a tactic for migrants. Last week, Governor DeSantis flew 48 Venezuelan migrants over to Martha's Vineyard.

Two Men Sentenced in the 2018 Murder of "Junior" Guzman-Feliz

Four years after the killing of teenager Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in a Bronx, New York bodega, two men have been held accountable for his death. Diego Suero and Frederick Then, allegedly gang leaders, were given sentences of 25 years to life as a result of his murder. Guzman-Feliz's death prompted the creation of the hashtag #JusticeForJunior—a hashtag which was utilized globally to bring awareness to the teenager's death after being mistaken for a rival gang member.

Hurricane Fiona Is Causing Major Damage Throughout the Caribbean

Caribbean countries are currently experiencing devastating damage and flooding as a result of Hurricane Fiona. Puerto Rico is in the midst of a complete power outage due to flash flooding, which has led the National Guard to start evacuations on the isle. The island was still recovering from the devastating effects of 2017's Hurricane Maria, which had decimated the Latin island's power grid. As of now, only two deaths have been officially reported in total from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Many are critiquing the United States for its lack of action regarding the national disaster considering that Puerto Rico is classified as a U.S. territory.