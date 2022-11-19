Quinta Brunson to Sit Down in Conversation With Oprah Winfrey

Abbott Elementary creator and EBONY's 2022 Power 100 Entertainment Powerhouses awardee Quinta Brunson is slated to sit down in conversation with Oprah Winfrey for a new special. Set to air on OWN, the two will discuss Brunson's success and how her relationship with her husband never required her to "dim her light."

"To be 100% fully me requires a lot of stuff that a lot of men do not have time for," Brunson said in a clip. "My husband, that's what I mean by him being the biggest support, that there is no need to dim me at all. That allows me to love him fully and be the person that I want to be, and am meant to be."

Watch the trailer for the special below:

Trevor Noah to Release Upcoming Comedy Special on Netflix

Comedian and late night talk show host Trevor Noah will release a new comedy special on Netflix. Titled I Wish You Would, the special is supposed to delve into his experience "learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland." It is set to be released on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The special will commence the start of his global tour and the end of his reign as host of The Daily Show.

Geoff Bennet Named Co-Anchor of PBS Newshour

Chief Washington correspondent and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett has been named co-anchor for PBS NewsHour. Bennett, who is also EBONY's 2022 Power 100 Media Maven awardee, will join Amna Nawaz in the role to succeed former anchor Judy Woodruff. Woodruff has served in the role as sole anchor since the passing of Gwen Ifill in 2016. Geoff Bennett joined PBS NewsHour in 2022 following his role as a White House correspondent and substitute anchor for MSNBC.